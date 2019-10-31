TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking for a dog to make your life complete, now is the time to get one!

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is offering a "Howl-O-Ween Adoption Spooktacular" for three days only, where the adoption fee for a dog is just $10!

Those who wish to adopt a dog during the adoption special will also be responsible for the cost of a dog license, which is $25 in Lucas County.

For just $35, you can find a best friend for life!

The reduced adoption fee provides everything included in a full-priced adoption, including a behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that:

Has initial vaccines

Heartworm testing

Deworming

Spay/neuter surgery

A microchip

If you're looking to adopt the more than 80 dogs and puppies looking for a home at LC4, the organization recommends you bring your family as well as any other dogs you might have to the shelter to meet the new dog you wish to adopt.

The $10 adoption special ends on Nov. 2.

If you are not able to adopt right now but still wish to help out, LC4 says they are looking for volunteers who are at least 18 years old, plus donated goods such as blankets, towels and dog supplies.