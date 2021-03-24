Jonathon Khoi Nail Spa in Sylvania Township is remodeling and adding a bar, set to open in May

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Jonathon Khoi Nail Spa in Sylvania Township is remodeling. As with any remodel, there are changes and upgrades in the works, along with something a little different.

“We applied for our license in September. This location has been open for about seven years, so it’s time for a remodel anyways. We decided this would be the most perfect time to add the bar,” explains marketing manager, salon coordinator and nail technician Camryn Weiner.

That bar would be a part of the remodel already underway. The spa plans to offer wine, mixed drinks, champagne and cocktails, working toward offering alcoholic beverages by the beginning of May.

"We just thought it would be a good idea to bring something different to Toledo."

Weiner says it’s that something different that the spa hopes will give clients a little something extra, in addition to the manicure and pedicure services Johnathon Khoi already offers.

The spa coordinator admits the pandemic has hit the salon.

"For a lot of companies, especially us, it's been tough. We can't really work from home and it's an in-person, face-to-face type of field. Being closed for at least three months took a toll on us. We made it through and are hoping the bar, the new addition and new remodel will be something positive for us in the future."

Jonathon Khoi Nail Spa saw a slower stream of clientele over the holidays, which Weiner says is usually the busy season. She hopes the new bar mixed with the changing of the season and a little bit of hope will go a long way.

"Now I think with the weather being warmed and the vaccine being available our business is getting back to normal."

The salon is looking forward to finishing its remodel and starting to serve from the new bar.

"It's definitely been something that clients have joked about saying 'Oh, I wish you had wine to serve with your pedicures' so I think it's a really good opportunity for us and a lot of people are really excited about that."