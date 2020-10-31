Adams Street bars find unique ways to celebrate Halloween weekend after pandemic cancels Zombie Crawl

Businesses say they are struggling to keep their doors open since they can only serve alcohol until 10 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Halloween weekend is here!

Usually it's one of the busiest times for bars that look forward to the holiday.

However this year, with events being canceled, people aren't as likely to get out.

Adams Street in the UpTown corridor of Toledo would normally be packed on Halloween weekend, but that was not the case Friday night.

"Halloween weekend is usually pretty big deal. Everyone gets dressed up. It's on a Saturday this year. Full moon," said Amelia Jarret, general manager of the Attic on Adams.

It's a weekend many people have been waiting for all year.

Halloween-time usually draws tens of thousands of people to Adams Street for the annual Zombie Crawl. But this year, the crowds of undead we've seen over the past few years are replaced by a completely empty street.

Canceled, due to the pandemic.

It's yet another hit to bars and restaurants that rely on the boost in business, causing them to doing things differently in 2020.

"Whether you're a business that's local or national, you need the support from other people and the world needs to continue. The economy needs to continue," said Monica Bridge, a customer at the Attic on Adams.

Georgjz419 is planning to celebrate in a unique way by taking its shows outside.

"Tomorrow, we have afternoon shows at 6:30 and 7:30. So everything, we have a tent. We have the DJ, so hopefully everything is out there and people can still have a taste of Halloween during this COVID period," said George Thompson, the owner of Georgjz419.

Meanwhile, the Attic on Adams has opened its upstairs space to allow more people inside.

"We require everyone to be in a seat if they are taking their mask off to drink. So we have 85 seats. We have a person at the door with a counter. If we don't have a seat for them, we can give them a DORA cup to go drink," explained Jarret.

"Invested in Toledo, into Adams Street and into our community. And they have been very receptive. So, we're doing everything we possibly can," added Thompson.

It's also giving people a chance to get out and celebrate during a time where nothing seems normal.

"Certainly, happy Halloween and if you're for it just be there for the kids. Let them enjoy life. Let them do it. Let them do what you did as a kid because that's what it's all about," said Valerie Likens, a customer a The Attic.

The owner of Wesley's Bar and Grill also says this year will not be considered a party.

Instead, he says they are struggling to keep their doors open.

You can still support the Village on Adams by purchasing Zombie Crawl Quarantine masks.

They are $10 and are sold at the six bars on Adams Street.