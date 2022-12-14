Adam Sandler is bringing his live comedy tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus will welcome Adam Sandler and his stand-up tour this February at Nationwide Arena.
The famous movie star and "Saturday Night Live" alumnus announced 11 new tour dates to his successful "Adam Sandler Live" tour including Columbus on Feb. 7.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at noon via Ticketmaster and livenation.com.
Columbus will not be the comedian's only stop in Ohio, he will also be in Cincinnati on Feb. 6.
Tour Dates
- Sunday, February 5, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Monday, February 6, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- Tuesday, February 7, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Friday, February 10, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Monday, February 13, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena
- Friday, February 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, February 18, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to Adam Sandler, the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.
The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”