ADA, Ohio — Ada Schools has some newfound bragging rights after winning a unique Guinness World Record.

Back in October, the district threw its hat in the ring to break the record for "the most people throwing an American football simultaneously." On Friday, the Ada Bulldogs Facebook page announced they officially took home the big win.

According to the Guinness World Records website, on October 25, 950 people threw footballs to another 577 community members acting as catchers. The record's entry on the site called the experience "very positive and impactful for the members of the students and community."

The Wilson Football Factory, located in Ada, donated balls just for the occasion.

In a post on Facebook, district representatives thanked Northern University, Wilson Football Factory, Liberty National Bank and the Ada community for their help in achieving this goal.

