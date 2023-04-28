Acts of Courage Awards Dinner honors heroic northwest Ohioans

The American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie recognized several individuals for their extraordinary efforts in the face of an emergency.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second annual Acts of Courage Awards presented by the American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie recognized several local individuals for their extraordinary efforts in the face of an emergency. WTOL 11's own Dan Cummins emceed the event.

Toledo fire lieutenant James "Jim" Schulty was honored for helping a player who collapsed on the ice at one of his 50-and-older hockey league games. Pvt. Myles Copeland, a Toledo Glass City Wranglers basketball player and firefighter, was honored for performing CPR on the referee who collapsed during a game in New York.

Copeland, has been in the industry for nearly two years and currently works at Station 4 on Hill Avenue, said saving another person's life was a gut reaction.

"I saw someone go down. I saw someone that needed help," Copeland said. "At that point, nothing else really mattered. The game could be paused and continued later. This guy's life was in jeopardy."

Copeland performed life-saving CPR on the referee, John Sculli, who is alive and thriving today.

Schulty, with more than 27 years as a firefighter, said CPR happens at least two times a week on his job. Schulty had actually just finished playing a hockey match in his Sylvania and was resting with teammates in the locker room when one of the players on the ice collapsed during his game.

"He said, 'Hey Jim, we need you out there now.' I had no idea what I was going out there for," Schulty said. "I started CPR, shortly after the AED had arrived. We shocked him the one time and Bruce (Tronolone) opened his eyes and was talking to us."

Both men said the most important part of their stories is knowing CPR. They said everyone should learn the life-saving technique so no one goes without immediate medical assistance.

Johna Rushlow and Kim Murray, two Delta flight attendants who ran to save neighbors from their burning home, were also honored at the event Thursday.

"You just hear my husband and my mom at the same time screaming, get away from that house," Rushlow said.

"But we're not leaving," Kim Murray said. "No, because we don't leave anybody behind."

The pair have been best friends since they started working together on Delta flights about two-and-a-half years ago. Rushlow has worked as a flight attendant for 10 years and Murray for six. The pair were enjoying their day off at Rushlow's home when they realized a fire was happening in her cul-de-sac. Neither woman thought of her personal safety, but rather the safety of others, just like on a plane.

Rushlow said they'd do it again if needed, and Murray agreed. The women said no one ever gets left behind. As for the December fire, luckily no one was hurt and Rushlow said the homeowners are their biggest fans. The couple should be able to move back into their home come July 2023, Rushlow said.

There were more than 40 agencies involved in the 2022 46-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County who saved countless lives during the nasty blizzard that day, and they were also honored. Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said none of the first responders do what they do for the accolades and praise.