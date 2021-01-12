Actions are taken after Maumee apartment residents voice concerns over conditions

Mike Belair, the spokesperson for the Teamsters Residence group, says it's a step in the right direction, but too early to know if all the problems will be fixed.

MAUMEE, Ohio — WTOL 11 has an update to a story we first brought you earlier this month after Maumee apartment residents reached out to us for help.

The residents living at Teamsters Apartments first walked us through what they call deplorable conditions in early November. After our story aired, we've learned there have been some changes.

Mike Belair, the group's spokesperson says things seem to be moving in the right direction, but it's still too soon to tell if all their problems will go away.

"There's roofing that needs to be done. Flooring needs to be replaced. There's cracks in the walls," Belair said.

The last time WTOL 11 visited the Teamsters Residence Apartments, renters allowed us into their homes to examine various issues. Our cameras captured Belair and what he described as a sinking foundation.

Another renter didn't want to go on camera, but let us inside to show us how her heater wasn't working.

After the story ran, she says it was fixed.

And the Belair says things shifted after residents spoke out.

"They went around and not just to my apartment, but they went to everybody," he said. "And asked what kind of things were going on here with the manager. They did come back to my apartment several times."

The Elderly Housing Development and Operations Corporation sent a letter to tenants.

It notified them the former property manager was leaving and a new regional manager would be at the apartments this week.

"I believe it's progress. It's change in the right direction," Belair said. "And that's really all I can say about that because I haven't had a chance to talk to Mr. Murray. So I don't know where that direction is going just yet."

Belair says he would like for the regional manager to set up a meeting where they can all voice their concerns and renters can hear what the plans are to accommodate everyone's facilities - and the place they call home.

"It's actually in a great location and convenient for everybody that lives here," said Belair.

Belair says the regional manager is scheduled to be at the property this Friday.