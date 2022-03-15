Acoustics for Autism breaks donation record

The biggest free musical festival in the country raised $165,000 in support of Project iAm, which connects families affected by autism with resources and support.

MAUMEE, Ohio — It was a record day for Acoustics for Autism in downtown Maumee last Sunday!

The music festival raised $165,000, with every dollar going to Project iAm, which provides support, resources, information and financial help for families affected by autism.

This was the 15th year for Acoustics for Autism. In that time, it's become the biggest free music festival in the country.

"Phoenix, the first band, started right at noon. By the time their first song was done, it was packed in there and I've never seen that at noon," Project iAm director of fundraising, Scott Hayes, said. "It was packed."

Organizers estimate about 20,000 people came to Maumee last week to rock out to 86 bands on eight stages.

The money raised comes from sponsors, donations, silent auctions and alcohol sales.

For more information including how to donate and how to receive support from Project iAm, check out this link and stay tuned for next year's show.