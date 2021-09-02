Acoustics for Autism: The show must go on, in a safe and healthy way

The annual fundraiser will have a scaled-back in-person presence and will be live-streamed, with virtual silent auctions.

MAUMEE, Ohio — (NOTE: Video is from January 2021)

As they say in show business, the show must go on and that’s what will happen in Maumee.

Project iAm's Acoustics for Autism will take place this year but things will be a little different. While raising money for a good cause, people’s health and safety are always at the forefront of this annual event, which is having its 14th edition this year.

This year, tickets will be limited and are first available for volunteers and musicians. If tickets are not claimed by this Friday, the remaining tickets then will be opened to the general public. The events will be live-streamed and a virtual silent auction is planned.

“Instead of having a huge tent and 80 bands playing and several different venues throughout downtown Maumee we’re going to scale it way back, said Scott Hayes with Acoustics for Autism.

The date for this year's Acoustics for Autism is Sunday, March 7 from noon-10 p.m. and the venues are The Village Idiot, Buster Browns, and The Maumee Elks.

"We're going to have three venues that we feel confident that we can practice all of the (COVID-19 precaution) recommendations.”

If you cant go, but still want to donate you go to the Acoustics for Autism website or text GIVE AFA to 44321.