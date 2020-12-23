Woman accidentally fires gun, shoots boyfriend in the finger following central Toledo road rage incident

The couple flashed a gun during a road rage incident. Once that was over, the woman began to unload the gun, when she discharged it and struck her boyfriend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman accidentally fired a gun inside of her boyfriend's car and struck him in the finger following a road rage incident in central Toledo Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, officers arrived at the hospital following reports that someone had been shot, where they found 34-year-old Derek Mills recovering from his injuries.

Mills and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Codi Simon, were reportedly involved in a road rage incident earlier that evening in which they produced a gun. Once the incident was over, Simon began to unload the firearm when she negligently discharged it, striking Mills.