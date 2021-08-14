x
An accident was reported in south Toledo in front of a Circle K

Incident occurred on Airport and Byrne and is impacting traffic
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday an accident in south Toledo was reported to occur in front of a Circle K on Airport and Byrne impacting traffic traveling westbound.

Two vehicles were involved. One of the involved vehicles was found at rest on its side. The Toledo Fire Department and an ambulance were on the scene.

Credit: WTOL 11

The cause of the accident and the condition of the individuals involved are unknown.

One lane going westbound on Airport Hwy was been closed.

Updates will be made when they become available.

