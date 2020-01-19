MAUMEE, Ohio — Three people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Gibbs St. and the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Saturday evening.

Maumee Police say, an SUV was heading north on Gibbs when the driver ran a red light and T-boned a pickup pickup truck that was traveling on the Trail.

The truck then veered off the road and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

WTOL

The driver of the SUV does have a medical condition which police think may have contributed to the accident.

Police say none of the injuries appear to be critical.

WTOL

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Stay with WTOL 11 News for the latest updates as they become available.

RELATED: First Alert Forecast: Melting snow will refreeze as temperatures drop overnight

RELATED: Four injured after accident near Airport and Byrne