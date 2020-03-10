Three people taken to hospital after two car accident in Sylvania Twp.

King Road was closed down between Bancroft and Central on Saturday afternoon.

King Road was closed in both directions in Sylvania Township on Saturday afternoon after an accident left a vehicle on its side.

According to Sylvania Twp. Fire Chief Mike Ramm, two cars were involved in the accident that left one car on its side.

Chief Ramm also says three people were taken to the hospital after at least one person was given CPR on the scene.

The accident happened near Wimbledon Park Blvd. and King near an entrance to St. James Woods.

King Road was closed between Bancroft and Central shortly after the accident as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the accident or the conditions of the victims.