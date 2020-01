WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says southbound lanes were closed on State Route 420 near Libbey Rd. in Wood County after a possible 3-vehicle accident on Saturday evening.

Traffic on southbound I-280 was also backed up.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m.

Traffic was back open by 9:45 p.m.

There’s no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

