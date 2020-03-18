TOLEDO, Ohio — Avoiding public places and working from home can help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but doing so also poses a safety risk for many victims or survivors of domestic violence.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, survivors' safety can be compromised if they're being forced to stay at home or in close proximity to their abuser.

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio runs an emergency domestic violence shelter, a 17-room, 46-bed facility providing services for survivors. Their main office is located at 1018 Jefferson Avenue in Toledo.

"The coronavirus certainly can add to a level of stress to a family," the shelter's interim director, Shelly Ulrich said.

Representatives with the national hotline warn that abusive partners may withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants. They may also share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors, or to prevent them from seeking medical attention if they have symptoms.

Ulrich said that she thinks her staff has done a great job preparing and anticipating any increase in numbers they may experience, as well as making themselves available to those victims in this time of need. They're also taking the necessary precautions by cleaning their facilities.

She said that victims can prepare by creating a safety plan in the event that they need to leave an abusive relationship. The national hotline website describes a safety plan as a personalized, practical plan that includes ways to remain safe while in a relationship, planning to leave, or after you leave.

To learn more about a safety plan, click here.

The YWCA has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 419-241-7386 or 888-341-7386.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: For any victims and survivors who need support, call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-799-7233 for TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.

RELATED: Experts explain how to manage stress in the middle of a pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: 1 in 3 teens is a victim of some type of abuse from a partner

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.