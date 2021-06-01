PHOTOS: About 300 Trump supporters gather outside Michigan Capitol

Almost none wore masks as they listened to Trump speaking over loudspeakers to protesters gathered in Washington, D.C.

LANSING, Mich. — About 300 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday as a joint session of Congress convened in Washington, D.C., to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The crowd turned out under overcast skies with temperatures in the 30s. Almost none wore masks as they listened to Trump speaking over loudspeakers to protesters gathered in Washington, D.C.

Several people open carried holstered handguns and rifles. Some carried signs “TRUMP WON!! 2020” and “STOP THE STEAL,” which echoed Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud. The state Capitol was closed Wednesday. The Legislature was not in session.

Trump supporters rally at Michigan Capitol 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.