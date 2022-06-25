Pro-choice, pro-life activists gather at Toledo clinic one day after Roe v. Wade overturned

The two groups of protesters voiced their thoughts on Roe V. Wade on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second day in a row on Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered at the corner of W. Sylvania Ave. and N. Haven St. in west Toledo to voice their thoughts on Friday's Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe V. Wade.

Activists for Ohio Right to Life held a planned prayer circle across the street from Capital Care of Toledo, the city's only abortion clinic.

They were also celebrating Ohio's "heartbeat" law which bans abortion when fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around 6 weeks.

The law went into effect on Friday after a judge dissolved an injunction against it that had prevented it from being implemented.

"It says that you can't have an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. A heartbeat - the most basic symbols of life - and when there's a living baby we're not gonna allow that baby to be killed," said Republican State Senator Theresa Gavarone, who represents Ohio's 2nd District.

Across the street, protesters had opposing thoughts on the heart beat law which went into effect immediately after the injunction was lifted.

"Everything we understood - we should have had more time. Even in Texas, when they had their ban come down they had 10 days. So a lot of patients who had appointments today across Ohio had to receive devastating news that they can no longer access their abortion care," said volunteer Kristin Hady who is the clinic escort coordinator at Capital Care.

The women's clinic wants the public to know their doors are still open.

"So we are still walking patients in the door - abortion is still legal in Ohio don't cancel your appointments we are still providing abortions right here at this location" says Lauren Howard - clinic escort, Toledo Women's Center.

Both sides tell me that this isn't the last time they will be out rallying and will be back at a later date.