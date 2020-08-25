Ability Center to host free parent advocate webinar this week

Thursday's roundtable will explore how parents of students with disabilities have navigated virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Ability Center will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, exploring how parents of students with disabilities have navigated virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Northwest Ohio parents are set to speak about their personal experiences as well as strategies they have implemented in order to be successful with all forms of learning, including virtual, in-person and hybrid models.

Speakers are also expected to provide tips on how to advocate for your child's educational experience.

Questions can be sent via Facebook or Zoom chat live on the webinar.

The event is set to be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

Leaders with the Ability Center said that the webinar will be recorded. ASL and CART services will also available. Participants are asked to contact Lisa Justice if specific accommodations are needed.

Those who wish should attend should consider the following:

You must sign up to receive the recording

The webinar will also be streamed via Facebook Live

The Ability Center celebrated 100 years of service in 2020. The northwest Ohio agency has the goal of making the community the most disability-friendly in the country through advocating, educating, partnering and providing services supporting people with disabilities.

The center serves seven counties, including:

Lucas

Ottawa

Wood

Fulton

Henry

Defiance

Williams