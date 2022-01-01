Ability Center opens college scholarship applications for students with disabilites

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Students with disabilities can now get financial assistance through The Ability Center’s college scholarship program.
In partnership with The Ability Center’s auxiliary, $480,000 has been donated since 1999 to fund college scholarships for individuals living with any type of disability.
Students interested in applying for the scholarship but meet all the following eligibility requirements:
- Be an individual with a disability
- Have a permanent address in Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Defiance, Williams county in Ohio or in Monroe or Lenawee County in Michigan
- Carry at least a 3.0 GPA.
- Be enrolled in a post-secondary degree program
Applications are due by March 31, 2022. Download the application here.