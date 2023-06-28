Ability Center bringing Mobile Sensory Bus to Italian Bowl to offer safe space for families

The Mobile Sensory Bus is for anyone who is looking to get a break from what could be an over-stimulating environment during the Italian Bowl festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Italian Bowl is Saturday and preparations are well underway for the festivities.

While many organizations are working to make it an exciting event, The Ability Center is planning a way to make the day a little less overwhelming.

That's where the sensory bus comes in.

The Mobile Sensory Bus is for anyone who is looking to get a break from what could be an over-stimulating environment. But it will also provide a place of comfort for families and individuals with sensory needs.

Providing comfort and relief through the bus to people with a sensory disability also promotes inclusivity in a way that everyone can enjoy an event like the Italian Bowl.

Mallory Crooks, a spokesperson with The Ability Center, said that even accessing the bus is easy.

"There is no sign-up anything for the bus, you just come it's going to be located right in front of the Rocket (at the Glass Bowl) and you don't have to have a ticket for entry, so that's great for parents that are just coming and bringing their kiddos to the Night Market, or just want to come for the festivities," Crooks said. "And if they are overwhelmed by the space or just want to check it out, then they can just come by the bus."

The sensory bus is designed to mimic a calm environment but also provides different textures and sounds to help refocus families to return to the Italian Bowl refreshed.

The bus will be located near the Glass Bowl at the University of Toledo from 1-6 p.m.