Family, friends remember homicide victim Aaron Williams-Gaston with vigil

The vigil was held at Willys Park in west Toledo on Monday in remembrance of Williams-Gaston, who was shot and killed just blocks away on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just two days after the death of Aaron Williams-Gaston, loved ones remembered how he lived and the life he left behind through a candlelight vigil on Monday.

Early Saturday, morning Toledo police found the 33-year-old shot inside his car in front of his home in west Toledo. The vigil was held just blocks away at Willys Park.

He was honored as a man his family said was loved by everyone. He was also a local musician under the name Flyledo.

They still held onto his memory where they prayed and released red, gold and black balloons, the colors of his beloved Chicago Bulls.

His sister, Jasmine Williams, looked toward the sky and was overwhelmed by just how many people came out for her brother. But she said the support was not surprising.

"It shows who he was, how many people he touched, how many people had great things to say about him," she said. "Not one person here had anything negative to say about him."

His sister said she hopes at least something good comes from losing her brother, and she wants to see more things for young people to do in the city and more ways to keep them off the streets.

His older brother, Eric Williams, said he wished Aaron was there among everyone he gave endless love to every day.

"Me seeing everybody out here, it's hurtful because it's all the right people but it's the wrong event," he said.