AAA talks safety and preparedness behind the wheel

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the recent accident on I-75 last week that caused drivers to be stranded in their cars for hours and the changing of the seasons, AAA has ideas on how best to keep safe and be prepared behind the wheel.

AAA wants you to be sure to always have at least a half a tank of gas at all times and make sure to have an emergency kit in your car that contains items like a blanket, flare and a phone charger. Also, be sure to have extra snacks and water.

AAA says if an incident happens, don't panic.

"As much as possible remain calm and cool, realizing you're stuck on the road and probably many many people are stuck there with you," said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager at AAA. "In many cases, due to no fault of your own, just be as patient as possible. Know that emergency services are probably there doing the best that they can to clear the situation, to clear the scene."

AAA also suggests to have emergency roadside service assistance.