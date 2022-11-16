x
AAA: Over 54 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving holiday

AAA suggests if traveling for Thanksgiving, you should hit the road before 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today marks one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA predicts 54 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles between now and Sunday.

They believe 49 million people are expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving holiday, 4.5 million by plane and 1.4 million by bus, train or ship.

AAA suggest if you are traveling today, to get on the road in the early morning hours. If you are traveling on Thanksgiving Day, it says it's best to get on the road before 11 a.m. If you are traveling Friday, Saturday or Sunday, it is best to avoid the road between 4-8 p.m.

USA Today has a list of items that would make your travels safer and easier to get through. It suggests bringing some basics:

  •  Water and snacks (perhaps a cooler to keep them chill)
  • A neck pillow and blanket to make yourself a little bit more comfortable
  • A car charger to make sure your phone stays charged
  • A good audiobook to listen to
  • A snowbrush, ice scraper or shovel depending on where you're traveling to
  • Jumper cables and a first aid kit

