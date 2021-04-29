AAA offers travel tips for those planning on take a trip this year

AAA says check your travel vouchers and understand COVID-19 restrictions before planning a trip this summer!

TOLEDO, Ohio — For some, vacation plans were ruined last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they're looking to make up their trip. For others, they just want a getaway after all the stress of this past year.

Whatever the reason for taking a vacation, AAA offers these travel tips that you should know before you set off!

Since the beginning of March, as vaccines are made more accessible to everyone and COVID restrictions are being lifted, AAA has seen a sharp increase in travel bookings.

AAA is planning on launching the Great American Road Trip campaign in just a few days, which aims to give customers the proper tools and knowledge they need to head to the destinations they've been dreaming about for more than a year.

For now, AAA offers these helpful tips for would-be travelers:

Know before you go. Understand COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines that you must abide by before, during and after your trip.

Every policy is different. Read the fine print to understand coverage. Work with a trusted travel advisor. A trusted advisor can help to navigate options, customize travel and provide the latest COVID-related restrictions or requirements.