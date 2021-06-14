AAA offering first free ride-sharing service for seniors

Those 65 and older can get rides to restaurants, grocery stores and visit friends with the three-month pilot service!

TOLEDO, Ohio — AAA wants to offer seniors more freedom when it comes to travel with its three-month pilot program of "Round Town" launching in Toledo!

Round Town is a ride-sharing service that is completely free of charge that those 65 and older in our community can utilize starting June 14!

AAA is working with a ride-sharing service to provide safe rides for seniors to the grocery store, restaurants, parks, and even to visit friends after being isolated for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Seniors can choose from more than 150 locations in our area to get a ride to.

According to AAA's website, ride scheduling hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and transportation hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This transportation option isn't a typical service like Uber or Lyft that is utilized by a phone app, so seniors and family members can have peace of mind about the safety of the program.

AAA Round Town transportation is a van that will pick up seniors who call 833-238-2546 or use the SHARE app to schedule a ride. The van is wheelchair and handicap accessible, and drivers will come to the door to help seniors get into the van and get them back on time.

All drivers are professionals and submitted to background checks, as well as trained to ensure they are equipped to accommodate seniors' needs.

Both members and non-members of AAA are invited to participate.