AAA: 3 things to check on your car before the weather changes

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the weather starts to get colder, experts with AAA are reminding you to make sure your car is prepared.

Here are the three things you should check before every big seasonal change:

First, make sure you check your battery. If the battery doesn't work, your car obviously cannot start. Batteries usually fail in extreme cold or extreme heat, so you want to pay attention as the seasons change.

Next, check your tires. Tire pressure goes down as the temperature gets colder. This can cause your tires to be under-inflated, putting you in an unsafe condition.

Last, check the antifreeze or coolant in your engine. Experts suggest making sure the mix is correct so you don't have something that will freeze up and cause an issue.

And as northwest Ohio prepares for a big amount of rain ahead of tomorrow's first alert day, you should also check your wiper blades to make sure they are not streaking.

"Don't wait until it rains; a simple way to do it, get the windshield washer as the wipers go across the windshield are they streaking, are there problems? Be proactive, wiper blades are very cheap and very affordable - because that's your way to see when it's raining," said Matthew Keber, a AAA car service manager.

Keber said making an appointment with your mechanic right now, rather than in a few months when it starts to get cold, is ideal as they typically get busy around the holidays.