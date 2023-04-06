Car crashes into west Toledo convenience store Sunday night

Toledo Fire & Rescue told WTOL 11 the stability of the structure was deemed unreliable due to a supportive beam inside being damaged.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo business is closed after a driver slammed through the front of the building.

The crash happened late Sunday night around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and Wendover Drive.

Toledo police on scene told WTOL 11 the female driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Toledo Fire & Rescue told WTOL 11 the stability of the structure was deemed unreliable due to a supportive beam inside being damaged. The business is now closed indefinitely.

The crash is under investigation.

