Car crashes into west Toledo convenience store Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo business is closed after a driver slammed through the front of the building.
The crash happened late Sunday night around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and Wendover Drive.
Toledo police on scene told WTOL 11 the female driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Toledo Fire & Rescue told WTOL 11 the stability of the structure was deemed unreliable due to a supportive beam inside being damaged. The business is now closed indefinitely.
The crash is under investigation.
Car crashes into convenience store
1 / 8
