'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening

A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food. The owners know they're not alone in problems with foot traffic, staffing and rising costs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening.

A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June.

This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian Koshery in Midland.

They say they've gotten hateful comments online since the news spread of their closure, but they know they're not alone in problems with foot traffic, staffing and rising costs.

"So don't react as if you don't understand the reason," Co-Owner Dr. Riham Erdman says. "People in business would understand and appreciate every everything. The prices re going to high on everything. And people in business are struggling to pay the rent and to pay everything."

Dr. Erdman and her husband Dale say this restaurant is a loss for them.

"We have been saving for this for the last few years." she says. "And unfortunately... we have lost everything in this location. We have lost every single dime we spent. We lost it."

Dr. Erdman says some customers weren't understanding of their vegan and vegetarian menu, as well as their choice to not serve alcohol as they are Muslim.

"We had a very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder," she says.

They say they are thankful for their loyal customers who visited this summer, as well as their employee Adam who worked there before heading back to school.

"We did have some followings. But it wasn't enough to make a profit for us," Dr. Erdman says. "Like if we get three or four customers a day. It's not enough to pay the rent."