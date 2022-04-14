A vacant home engulfed in flames early Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews responded to a vacant house fire on Oakwood Avenue in Central Toledo around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The fire quickly intensified from a heavy fire into the home being fully engulfed, according to Sterling Rahe the Public Information Officer for Toledo Fire.
Toledo firefighters had to draw water from a distance away since a few of the hydrants had low water pressure according to Rahe.
No other homes were affected.
The cause is under investigation as city demolition crews will be tearing the remains down.