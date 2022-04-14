A vacant home engulfed in flames early Thursday morning

The Central Toledo house fire did not impact any other homes, but the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews responded to a vacant house fire on Oakwood Avenue in Central Toledo around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The fire quickly intensified from a heavy fire into the home being fully engulfed, according to Sterling Rahe the Public Information Officer for Toledo Fire.

Toledo firefighters had to draw water from a distance away since a few of the hydrants had low water pressure according to Rahe.

No other homes were affected.