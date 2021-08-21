A two-vehicle crash in Findlay Ohio late Friday night

Three people involved were transported to the hospital for injuries

FINDLAY, Ohio — Three people involved in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night that occurred in Findlay Ohio were transported to a hospital from injuries.

According to Findlay Police Department two vehicles collided in Findlay late Friday night. A Honda Civic driven, by 18-year-old David Shlachter, was traveling eastbound from Stadium Dr and turning left onto S Main St.

A Jeep Cherokee driven by 24-year-old Brittany Perkins was traveling southbound on S Main St and approaching Stadium Dr. Shlachter failed to yield and struck Perkins’ Jeep on the driver’s side door.

Shlacther was transported to the hospital for hip pain along with the 17-year-old passenger who was experiencing shoulder pain from the accident. Perkins was also transported to the hospital for chest and lower back pain.