TOLEDO, Ohio — Welcome Santa Claus and a tugboat full of Christmas trees as they arrive at the National Museum of the Great Lakes this Saturday.

The museum be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for guests to enjoy the museum, watch the tugboat's arrival, pick-up pre-ordered Christmas trees and meet Santa.

NMGL

And as another Christmas gift, admission to the museum is free during those hours.

The museum says this event helps to honor and tell the story of the Rouse Simmons, a Great Lakes schooner built in 1868 serving the Chicago area and remembered most notably as being the "Christmas Tree Ship."