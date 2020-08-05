TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced barbershops as well as hair and nail salons would soon be allowed to open, after weeks of being closed because of the coronavirus.

Doug Keetion, owner of Studio 3•2• NINE Salon Suites & Spa in south Toledo, said they received a frenzy of calls as soon as the announcement was made.

"Oh my God, I mean moments after the governor released that we are able to open up, our social media channels have been hit, texting, messaging so we're gonna be swamped," Keetion said.

Keetion was forced to close the doors of his family-owned business on March 18, but on May 15th he will be once again able to have customers come in for services.

"The country doesn't have any answers right now. And so I feel that you know we need to come together as a community and try to work together doing the proper protocols to sanitize, and disinfect and reassure everyone we're gonna do right to help turn the corner on this virus," Keetion said.

Moving forward, all services must be initiated by an appointment.

That means, no walk-ins are allowed and each station will be set up with all the sanitizing products to keep stations clean.

The rules are as follows: make an appointment, wait outside in your car, get buzzed in through a locked door.

From there, you will have your service provided at a station which will be six feet apart from the rest. Once you're finished, a person will escort you outside the door.

Employee and clients must also wear masks.

It may sound like a lot, but for Keetion, it's all about the safety of his employees, customers and the community he loves.

"Beauty is healing. When you look good, you feel good and our clients are ready to get back out here and get to looking the way they like to look and we're ready to provide that service again. But this time, safety will be number one," Keetion said.

Studio 3•2•NINE Salon Suites & Spa is located on 1244 Flaire Dr. in Toledo. The salon's phone number is 419-467-9132.

