I-75 south back open after rollover semi crash early Tuesday, driver hospitalized

The southbound lanes on I-75 near Bancroft Street have reopened after a semi flipped, sending the driver to the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — I-75 southbound in Toledo reopened after an overturned semi truck caused major traffic issues and lane closures Tuesday morning.

Toledo police responded around 4 a.m. to the scene of a semi truck rolled onto its side just underneath the Bancroft Street overpass. This scene has since been cleared and has reopened to traffic.

The semi driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers worked with crews to clean up the lanes as quickly as possible. Police are investigating what caused the crash.