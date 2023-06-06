I-75 south back open after rollover semi crash early Tuesday, driver hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio — I-75 southbound in Toledo reopened after an overturned semi truck caused major traffic issues and lane closures Tuesday morning.
Toledo police responded around 4 a.m. to the scene of a semi truck rolled onto its side just underneath the Bancroft Street overpass. This scene has since been cleared and has reopened to traffic.
The semi driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers worked with crews to clean up the lanes as quickly as possible. Police are investigating what caused the crash.
