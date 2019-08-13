TOLEDO, Ohio — A glass and light installation featured earlier this year is coming back to the Toledo Museum of Art.

"A Rainbow Like You" by artist Katherine Gray was in the 419 back in January. Now, you get a second chance to take a peek. The installation is on display now as part of the exhibition "Global Conversations: Art in Dialogue."

Each of the glasses are placed chromatically on a clear table, all of them blown by Gray and collectively represent various styles from the history of global glassmaking.

“Katherine Gray uses traditional blown vessels and theatrical lighting to express ideas about the transmission of light through another mode of glassmaking—stained glass," TMA's curator of glass and decorative arts, Diana Wright, said. “Often found in houses of worship, light filtered through stained glass is usually transmitted from high above to congregants seated below. Gray seeks to reverse this action and its implications, projecting light from below to create a rainbow as a colorful wall mural, evoking glass’s ability to refract light into its color spectrum.”

Toledo Museum of Art

Wright went on to say that "A Rainbow Like You" also points to the crowded display of glassware found in thrift stores today, which gives greater visibility to the transparent and sometimes overlooked material that is so common to our everyday lives.

Based in Los Angeles, Gray is inspired by historic glassmaking methods and forms, especially traditional 19th and 20th century American and European vessels. She is a judge on the Netflix show Blown Away, a glassblowing reality show.

Global Conversations: Art in Dialogue is sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council with additional support from the 2019 Exhibition Program Sponsor ProMedica.

