BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Business is back to normal at the Wood County Humane Society after they temporarily closed for renovations back in January.

The humane society was closed for a total of two weeks before reopening on Wednesday. Area residents filtered through the shelter once doors opened to check out the changes.

Updates included new kennel doors, fresh paint in some of the rooms and epoxy flooring in 90% of the building.

"I think it looks really nice because it was crackly before. So, it looks really good" Bowling Green resident, Janelle Tatro said.

But, visitors aren't the only ones excited; the animals and staff are, too.

"It's a fresh step, I mean it's brand new. The animals are going to love it, the people are going to love it, the staff already loves it. I know I started to tear up when I walked in the door. It's just so exciting," assistant shelter manager Christa Franks said.

While some came through on Wednesday just to see the new look, others showed up to adopt.

"I'm a foster fail. I fostered a kitty and now I'm adopting him," Tatro said.

According to Franks, not all of the animals are back in the shelter as they were fostered during the renovations. However, the shelter should have their animals back within the next week.

If you'd like to adopt an animal, or just stop by to check out the renovations, click here.

