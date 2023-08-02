K-9 Officer Rex joins Erie County Sheriff's Office

Rex, a 10 week old German Shorthaired Pointer, will eventually be trained to detect explosives.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Rex, a German shorthaired pointer, is the newest addition to the K-9 Unit within the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Rex is 10 weeks old and will eventually be trained to be an explosives-detection dog so he can assist in situations where those skills are essential.

Right now he is partnered with Deputy Justin Majoy and spends most of his time at BGSU Firelands where he is primarily assigned.

If you want to meet Rex, you will likely find him at various K-9 demonstrations in the future when he is fully trained. These demonstrations take place at events like the City of Sandusky’s Touch-a-Truck event, the Berlin Heights Basket Festival, and the Erie County Fair.

