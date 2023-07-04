Man dies after motorcycle collides with car on I-75 north in Wood Co. early Tuesday

The motorcyclist died from life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the bike. The other driver's injuries are unknown.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A man lost his life after a nasty crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Wood County early Tuesday.

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call at 12:16 p.m. for a crash on I-75 by the 187 exit in Middleton Township. A Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle, operated by Jamie Pickerel, 47, of Toledo, was driving northbound on I-75 when it rear-ended another vehicle.

Pickerel was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from life-threatening injuries.

WTOL 11 crews on scene saw the driver of the vehicle taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Northbound lanes were temporarily blocked to all traffic while crews worked to clear the scene. All lane have since been opened.

This is a developing story. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.