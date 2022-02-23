A local business that is creating one-of-a-kind, environmentally friendly products

Antique Beams & Boards is a Delta-based business that is making beautiful products from reclaimed lumber.

DELTA, Ohio — Antique Beams & Boards is a business that’s based in Delta, Ohio. They’ve been in business for 17 years, and this business is very unique.

Reclaimed wood products are a rapidly growing industry. The reclaimed lumber market across the globe was worth nearly $50 billion in 2020.

Matt Gleckler is the owner of Antique Beams & Boards out of Delta. He started off small but had a dream to start a business that is 100% green and environmentally friendly.

“Really it was just me and a couple of part-time guys just tearing barns down, and dismantling barns and selling the wood to other companies like ours is now, that would process it and sell it to the end-user. From there it grew to what it is here,” said Gleckler.

Antique Beams & Boards searches for unwanted structures to reclaim and reuse.

"We have a crew that salvages on a daily basis. And then we bring the boards back here and we process it to go into homes and businesses. Whether it be flooring, paneling, decorative beams, mantelpieces, furniture, countertops, you name it!” Added Gleckler.

Barns are one of the most common sources of reclaimed wood in our area. And what makes this so appealing to the customers?

“You can't emulate 150 to 200 years of mother nature, or wear and tear and use. And it's the green aspect. Every floor that we put that's reclaimed is reused, which would have otherwise have gone to landfill or sat rotted, and it saves a tree from being cut down,” says Gleckler

It saves the environment and saves the hassle of purchasing new lumber.

This business has customers from all over the nation looking to find reclaimed wood for their homes or business.