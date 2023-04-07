Findlay man dies after being struck by car Monday night, police investigating

Firth was transported to a hospital with a head injury, where he later died, according to reports.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A pedestrian died after being ran over by a vehicle in Findlay Monday night.

Findlay police received a call at 10:25 p.m. for a pedestrian hit on the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue in Findlay.

James Firth, 66, of Findlay, was legally walking westbound along the side of Sherwood Avenue when Jack Kaiser, 86, of Findlay, accidentally put his 2010 Chrysler station wagon in reverse and rolled at idle towards Firth. The rear of Kaiser's vehicle struck Firth, knocking him down.

Firth was transported to a hospital with a head injury, where he later died, according to reports.

An investigation is on going. No charges have been filed.