Driver smashes into south Toledo apartment unit

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver crashed through an apartment unit Monday morning in south Toledo.

Toledo police received a call just after midnight that a car had crashed into the Alt Stonebridge Apartments located on Old Stone Court and Heatherdowns Blvd.

Police tell WTOL the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas petal instead of the brake and drove straight through the wall and into the living room of one of the tenant's units.

No one was hurt but the building did suffer structural damage. A building inspector was called for an inspection.