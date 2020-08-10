A drive-by goodbye for Andrew Kinsey

WTOL 11's Andrew Kinsey will take on his next anchor role at our sister station WBNS-TV in Columbus. On Wednesday, we wished him well with honks and hollering.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Honks and hollering, signs and cheers. It was a fun-filled, socially-distant celebration fit for our very own Andrew Kinsey.

Tonight, we gathered in our own special socially-distant WTOL way to celebrate Andrew, who has been promoted to the role of nightside anchor at our TEGNA sister station in Columbus, WBNS-TV.

The pandemic put a bit of a damper on the traditional "going away" party, keeping us from having any cake or a celebratory potluck.

Instead, we were there with cars and cheers.

It took a few twists and turns to pull off the surprise. Andrew's longtime co-anchor Melissa Andrews even attempted a bit of a tall tale to lure him back to the station to the waiting caravan of members of our WTOL team, ready to honk and offer signs and support for Andrew.

But, Andrew wants to emphasize - no goodbyes... yet.