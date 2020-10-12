'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is back home for the holidays on PBS

An agreement between Apple and PBS means the show will go on, bringing a little Charlie Brown cheer on Dec. 13 to viewers like you.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Have no fear, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on public television is here.

After Apple TV+ purchased rights to the "Great Pumpkin", "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" movies in October, many became upset at the thought of not being able to watch the holiday classics.

The Christmas special, released in 1965 and honored with the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Children's Program" the following year, has been a public broadcasting staple for decades. 2020 would have been the first year since its release that it would not have been available on air.

But Apple reversed course in November and reached an agreement with PBS to again show "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on TV.

The agreement means everyone in our area can still catch the longtime Christmas tradition on our local PBS stations.

Listed channels are for those watching with a traditional antenna set-up. Viewers should contact their television service providers for help finding specific channels for their local PBS stations.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH:

OHIO

Greater Toledo area:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: WGTE channel 30.1 and WGTE PBS Kids channel 30.2

Greater Bowling Green area:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: WBGU channel 27

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 p.m.

Where: WBGU The Ohio Channel channel 27.1

MICHIGAN

Southeast Michigan area:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public TV (WTVS and Detroit PBS Kids) channel 56 and 56.2

NOTE: The Christmas special will be free to view on Apple TV+ from Dec. 11-13.