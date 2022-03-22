Two adult males injured in central Toledo house fire

Crews responded to flames on Palmetto Avenue; two people were injured in the fire, one with serious injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A structure fire left two injured at the intersection of Palmetto Avenue and Ayers Avenue early Tuesday morning.

One of the people injured sustained minor injuries from jumping out of the window, according to Toledo Police.

The other person was found inside with serious injuries around 6:52 a.m. as he was breathing on his own and could talk with EMS. He was transported to Toledo Hospital.

Both victims have been identified as adult males. Their names have not been released.

Toledo fire arrived on scene to heavy flame and smoke around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. One victim was unresponsive when firefighter found him on the first floor.

Basic and advanced life-saving measures were taken. That victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second victim who jumped from a window was transported with minor injuries.