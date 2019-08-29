TOLEDO, Ohio — He's seen us through sunshine and rain, weather of severity and inconvenience, and prepared us for the worst by issuing First Alert Days. Today, we celebrate 25 years of Chief Meteorologist Robert Shiels keeping northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan informed with your trusted First Alert weather.

Robert came to WTOL in late summer 1994, succeeding longtime meteorologist Charlie Umpenhour. Prior to arriving in Toledo, Robert was first heard on WJR in Detroit in 1990. He's also worked at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Michigan, KDUB-TV in Dubuque, Iowa, and WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana. He earned his bachelor of science degree in meteorology from the University of Michigan.

Thank you, Robert, for being our trusted First Alert chief meteorologist and congratulations on this 25-year milestone. We wish you clear skies and straight drives. Robert currently is on vacation - or as he calls it, conducting "research" up north - and will be back on Monday. You can drop well wishes to his Facebook page here.

Robert Shiels conducts a little outdoor research up north.

Robert Shiels

