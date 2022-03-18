Bouncer shot overnight at west Toledo bar, police seeking suspect

“I was very shocked and my fight or flight kick in very quickly and I just, I left as soon as I could”

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching Friday for a suspect in the early morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar.

Police are looking for the man who witnesses have said shot the bouncer shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation that began with two people bumping into each other during a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Delaney's Lounge.

The person who was bumped into, according to witnesses, pulled out a gun in front of everyone and then shot the bouncer and left the bar. Toledo police are circulating a photo of the suspect with the hopes the public can help identify and locate him.

Anyone with information can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. People with tips may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.

The unidentified bouncer who was shot in the abdomen was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition Friday morning, police said.

Witnesses at the scene described the frightening altercation that led to the shooting.

“I asked the DJ to cut the music because that's standard protocol, we cut the music to allow the bartenders to know there's a fight going on and it alerts the bouncer to come interrupt it, to mediate, and separate it," said Rachael Harrigan, a witness who called 911 after seeing the gun. "It just ended badly this time.”

Harrigan said she and her friend were scared as they left the bar.