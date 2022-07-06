9th District Congressional challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump

"I'm highly appreciative he sees our campaign as one that's going to win," J.R. Majewski said.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed a candidate for Ohio's 9th District Congressional race.

"J.R. Majewski will be a fantastic Congressman for the incredible people of Ohio's 9th Congressional District," the former President wrote.

"President Trump's endorsement is the most coveted endorsement that a Republican can get. I'm highly appreciative he sees our campaign as one that's going to win," Majewski said.

Majewski is facing off against the longest-serving congresswoman in U.S. history, Marcy Kaptur.

Kaptur has represented Ohio's 9th District since 1983 and calls her commitment to America's manufacturing industries and workers an unwavering commitment and duty as a "daughter of Toledo." She's recently helped introduce a bipartisan bill aiming to strengthen U.S. manufacturing industries and workforce and improve economic competitiveness.

Majewski isn't a politician. He's an Air Force veteran born in Toledo. He lives in Port Clinton and has worked in nuclear energy. He also gained national attention when he painted a massive American flag in his yard and again when he painted his yard in support of President Trump.

"This country was founded on the expectation from our Founding Fathers that anyone could run for office and you didn't have to be a 'politician'," Majewski said.

"This candidacy and this campaign is not going to be about why Marcy Kaptur isn't the right person to get elected. It's about why J.R. Majewski is," Majewski said, "Marcy has been in for 40 years, since I was a three-year-old boy, and I think it's time for Marcy to retire in style."

I’m beyond honored to have earned President Trumps endorsement and I look forward to serving each and everyone in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District! https://t.co/XD9BjxSqrZ#OH09 #MAGA #TrumpEndorsed #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/Ge7NdfxRAX — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) June 5, 2022

Kaptur's campaign released the following statement in response to former President Trump's endorsement:

"After joining the Proud Boys at the Capitol on January 6th and spouting Big Lie and Q-Anon conspiracy theories, J.R. Majewski needs all the help he can get.

"Marcy Kaptur is working with Republicans and Democrats to create jobs, lower costs on families and seniors, and bring home federal investments to improve communities throughout Northwest Ohio."

"I found myself on podcasts and little did I know there were beliefs out there. I may have made some statements that are counterintuitive to what I believe today. But I made them and I have to be accountable for that. I can tell you right now, I don't believe in these far-fetched conspiracy theories," Majewski said. "I did attend the January 6 rally in Washington, D.C. I committed no crimes and neither did any of the folks I was with. I was totally, completely cleared by the FBI. And I'll be honest with you, I was very, very angry when I saw and heard what was happening inside the Capitol Building."