TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools (TPS) will be hosting their 9th annual College and Career fair on Thursday, October 3, where there's supposed to be over 50 colleges, universities and trade schools.

Choosing what to do after high school is a big decision and TPS is helping make that choice easier by holding their annual college fair.

The event will be happening at Premier Banquet Complex from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

TPS officials said although they put on the event, it's not just for students within TPS and it's not just for people interested in going to a university either.

Schools that will be at the fair include Ohio State University, the Ohio University and the University of Toledo.

There will also be representatives from the hair and beauty industry, pipe fitting and construction.

"We want to present an array of opportunities. Those reps will be bringing all of the information they have. They'll have applications that you can do on site, some schools will even provide acceptance on the spot. So, we just want to make sure that we have a free open, to the public option for access for all students in the Toledo region," said TPS External Communications Manager, Candice Harrison.

Harrison said October is the time to start think about what you want to do for your future because some applications and scholarship opportunities because to close around November and December.

The full list of schools attending the College and Career Fair is below:

Adrian College

Adult & Continuing Education - TPS

Albion College

Alma College

Anderson University

Aquinas College

Ashland University

Athena Career Academy

Baldwin Wallace University

Bowling Green State University

Capital University

Central State University

Cleveland Institute of Art

Cleveland State University

Defiance College

Douglas J. Aveda Institute

Eastern Michigan University

Gannon University

Hocking College

Hondros College

Indiana Tech

John Carroll University

Kent State University

Kenyon College

Lake Erie College

Lourdes University

Madonna University

Mercy College of Ohio

Muskingum University

Northwest State Community College

Oakland University

Ohio Christian University

Ohio University

Ohio Wesleyan University

Olivet College

Otterbein University

Owens Community College

Paul Mitchell the School Toledo

Piping Industry Training Center

Saginaw Valley State University

Shawnee State University

Siena Heights University

Smith College

Stautzenberger College

Terra State Community College

The Modern College of Design

The Ohio State University at Lima

The Ohio State University

Tiffin University

Trine University

University of Cincinnati

University of Findlay

University of Michigan

University of Mount Union

University of Northwestern Ohio

University of Toledo - Admissions - Undergraduate

University of Toledo - Business

University of Toledo - Engineering

University of Toledo - Health & Human Services

Youngstown State University

Walsh University

Wayne State University

Wilmington College

Wright State University

