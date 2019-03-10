TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools (TPS) will be hosting their 9th annual College and Career fair on Thursday, October 3, where there's supposed to be over 50 colleges, universities and trade schools.
Choosing what to do after high school is a big decision and TPS is helping make that choice easier by holding their annual college fair.
The event will be happening at Premier Banquet Complex from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
TPS officials said although they put on the event, it's not just for students within TPS and it's not just for people interested in going to a university either.
Schools that will be at the fair include Ohio State University, the Ohio University and the University of Toledo.
There will also be representatives from the hair and beauty industry, pipe fitting and construction.
"We want to present an array of opportunities. Those reps will be bringing all of the information they have. They'll have applications that you can do on site, some schools will even provide acceptance on the spot. So, we just want to make sure that we have a free open, to the public option for access for all students in the Toledo region," said TPS External Communications Manager, Candice Harrison.
Harrison said October is the time to start think about what you want to do for your future because some applications and scholarship opportunities because to close around November and December.
The full list of schools attending the College and Career Fair is below:
- Adrian College
- Adult & Continuing Education - TPS
- Albion College
- Alma College
- Anderson University
- Aquinas College
- Ashland University
- Athena Career Academy
- Baldwin Wallace University
- Bowling Green State University
- Capital University
- Central State University
- Cleveland Institute of Art
- Cleveland State University
- Defiance College
- Douglas J. Aveda Institute
- Eastern Michigan University
- Gannon University
- Hocking College
- Hondros College
- Indiana Tech
- John Carroll University
- Kent State University
- Kenyon College
- Lake Erie College
- Lourdes University
- Madonna University
- Mercy College of Ohio
- Muskingum University
- Northwest State Community College
- Oakland University
- Ohio Christian University
- Ohio University
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Olivet College
- Otterbein University
- Owens Community College
- Paul Mitchell the School Toledo
- Piping Industry Training Center
- Saginaw Valley State University
- Shawnee State University
- Siena Heights University
- Smith College
- Stautzenberger College
- Terra State Community College
- The Modern College of Design
- The Ohio State University at Lima
- The Ohio State University
- Tiffin University
- Trine University
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Findlay
- University of Michigan
- University of Mount Union
- University of Northwestern Ohio
- University of Toledo - Admissions - Undergraduate
- University of Toledo - Business
- University of Toledo - Engineering
- University of Toledo - Health & Human Services
- Youngstown State University
- Walsh University
- Wayne State University
- Wilmington College
- Wright State University
RELATED: Lt. Gov. Husted promotes 'TechCred' initiative at Owens Community College