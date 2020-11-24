99 burn injuries reported, Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker recalled ahead of Thanksgiving

The company has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging from first-degree to third-degree burns.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re planning to use your Crock-Pot or Instant Pot for the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays make sure it’s not included in this recall.

CROCK-POT MULTI-COOKER RECALL

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 914,430 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers in the U.S. and 28,330 in Canada.

PROBLEM WITH LID

The issue deals with the multi-cooker lid. If it’s not fully locked the lid can suddenly detach while in use, posing burn risks to consumers.

INJURIES REPORTED

The company received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging from first-degree to third-degree burns.

MODEL NUMBER

The recall involves Model Number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on the label on the bottom of the unit.

The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

RETAILERS

The cookers were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other retailers from July 2017 – November 2020 for $70 - $100.

NEXT STEP

You should immediately stop using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode and get a free replacement lid. You can use it for slow cooking and sautéing.

CONSUMER CONTACT