TOLEDO, Ohio — A 94-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car in downtown Toledo Monday morning, according to police.

Police say Joseph Hill was walking westbound across Summit Street near Madison Avenue and walked into traffic when 42-year-old Ernest Easley, who was southbound on the same street, struck him with his car.

Hill suffered a broken leg and undetermined internal injuries. The fire department took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

