This might be the worst week we've had so far this year: 911 dispatchers face rising violence in Toledo

"To be honest, it might be overall the worst week that we've had so far this year," Lucas County Emergency Management Center Dispatch Supervisor Josh Cole said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Eight people have been shot in Toledo in the last week, putting stress on not only the first responders but also the people who dispatch them to those crime scenes.

911 dispatchers are behind the scenes and their crucial role in saving lives can often go unrecognized.

But National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong sent out a letter from the Regional Council of Governments, thanking dispatchers for their service and hard work.

Lucas County Emergency Management Center Dispatch Supervisor Josh Cole has worked in 911 dispatch for 12 and said this week has been a hard one. The center received calls for shots fired on Monday, Wednesday and Friday across central, east and west Toledo.

Coles said each call is different, and some are especially difficult.

"The day that we lost Jamie (Dickman) and Steve (Machinski), the firefighters for Toledo. So, that was probably the one that sticks with me the most," Cole said, referencing the two Toledo firefighters killed while fighting a 2014 arson.

Dispatcher Jessica Shafer has been with the center for two years and said she "took a call from someone and he ended up getting shot in the face while on the phone with me. So, I had to walk away. He did survive thankfully."

Whether it's the call takers like Shafer or the police and fire dispatchers who she sends calls to, Cole said everyone plays their part.

Taking hard calls is just part of the job, along with keeping a cool head, asking the caller the necessary questions and deciding which first responders can help the caller. And that's all done while looking at at least five different active screens.

"It's usually the person's worst day. They're screaming in your ear because they need help and you're just trying to get it in a way that everyone can understand it and be on the same page and just put it all together, it's super challenging," Cole said.

But they all come back day in and day out because they love helping people. Since no one is ever sure who's on the phone, they're happy to help everyone anyone in need.